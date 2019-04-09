0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

PSV Wellingara have found themselves being regarded as the Whipping Boys of the division.

It comes on the heels of a shocking run of seventeen games without a single win – a curse broken only recently.

Their rare win over Marimoo, it’s being hoped, would be beginning of an end to a hoodoo that has long dogged the side.

That slender win should engineer a dramatic turn of fortunes as PSV target extending their new winning streak today against Banjul United whom they slug it out with at the Independence Stadium.

Expectedly, PSV also have the highest number of losses – a combined eight – with a somewhat impressive scoring rate of nine goals while conceding twenty-six which explains a need-to-be-sorted kamikaze defending.

Elsewhere in previous fixtures, Marimoo and Brikama United slugged out a one-all stalemate at the Independence Stadium, the same score Gamtel and Fortune grinded out.