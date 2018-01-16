79 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Recent Paris Saint-Germain female team trialist Adama Tamba is four goals short of equalling current top-scorer Mbassey Darboe.

Tamba, a regular with the Gambia national team female side, last year raked up an astonishing 50-goal feat in a season for Red Scorpion.

She’s been brilliant for second-placed Red Scorpion in the Gambia Football Federation Women’s First Division League, scoring six in six matches while a red-hot Mbassey of Interior, awarded best player for December, banged in ten goals.

Undoubtedly the hottest property in the women’s top tier championship, Darboe input has been sole reason for police outfit Inferior FC’s current first-place status in the six-team league.

The on-going season promises to produce sort of a goal-haul fight between the two rival strikers.

Red Scorpion and Interior – on sixteen and thirteen points respectively – were drawn to a stalemate affairs in their weekend fixtures.