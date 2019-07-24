Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Latest NewsBurning Issues

Protesters Set Anti-Crime Boss’ House Ablaze

on

971

By Fatoumatta K Jallow

Protesters have set ablaze the house of Gorgi Mboob, the head of the Anti-Crime Unit of the Gambia Police Force (GPF), amid a demonstration by market vendors against the alleged killing of their colleague by the members of his unit.

When they got the news of the untimely demise of their colleagues allegedly held by the Anti-Crime Unit, the vendors on Wednesday marched to the residence of the Anti-Crime boss and set it ablaze.

The fire consumed almost everything inside the Commissioner’s house, Foroyaa can confirm. Before setting the house ablaze, the protesters were throwing stones in the Commissioner’s compound and later set it ablaze.

Protesters said Mboob’s men were responsible for the untimely death of their colleague. The PIU personnel met the house already set ablaze. People were frightened upon the arrival of the PIU and so took to their heels.

An elderly person cum an eyewitness, said this is a very sad moment for The Gambia and the government should endeavour to avoid such occurrences.

On the 5th June 2018, there was a similar scuffle involving the PIU and the vendors after the authorities asked hawkers to leave the highway during the sales period dubbed “wanterr”.

Join The Conversation

Previous articleECOMIG Deploys in Brikama after Protesters Set Old Market Ablaze
Next article”Jungler” Admits Participating in Killing of Two Gambian-Americans

RELATED ARTICLES

Burning Issues

Market Vendors Protest Against Death of their Colleague

By Mustapha Jallow Over a thousand protesters demonstrated at the Serrekunda Market following the untimely demise of a vendor, Ousman Darboe, a Sierra Leonean. A father...
Read more
Burning Issues

Breaking News: 28 People Hospitalized in Brikama Demonstration

By Kebba Secka More than twenty-eight people have been admitted at the Brikama Major Health Centre including three babies. This happened as a result of the firing...
Read more
Burning Issues

ECOMIG Deploys in Brikama after Protesters Set Old Market Ablaze

By Louise Jobe ECOMIG troops have been deployed in Brikama shortly after protesters set the old market ablaze. ECOMIG forces are now guarding the Brikama Police...
Read more
Burning Issues

Breaking News: 3 Wounded, Many Arrested in Brikama Demonstration

By:  Louise Jobe Foroyaa can confirm a police detachment deployed to quell a demonstration in Brikama has arrested many people while 3 are currently hospitalized. The...
Read more
Burning Issues

3 Soldiers Escape Arrest, Others Released

By Mustapha Jallow The Spokesperson of the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF), Major Lamin K. Sanyang has confirmed that three soldiers are on the run while...
Read more
Burning Issues

Do Political Parties Have Code Of Conduct For Their Members? (Part 2)

QUESTION OF THE DAY The exchanges which border verbal confrontation has compelled the paper to publish the code of conduct of various political parties in...
Read more

Must Read

Bruce Asemota Narrates Ordeal under Jammeh’s Regime

By Yankuba Jallow  Bruce Asemota of The Point Newspaper while testifying before the TRRC, gave a detailed account of his ordeal under the hostile regime...

Sulayman Makalo Explains Independent Newspaper Ordeal

Supreme Court Says Ex-Trade Minister’s Conviction Still Stands

GRA Commissioner General Pledges To Digitalize The Authority

12,292FansLike
875FollowersFollow
Join The Conversation
FOROYAA Newspaper is your premier Gambian community portal delivering news on politics, legal affairs and more. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from The Gambia and the rest of the world.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2019 Foroyaa Newspaper - Site by DigiTech Solutions