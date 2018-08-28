3 SHARES Share Tweet

By Nelson Manneh

A private vehicle with number plate BJL 0766 yesterday on the 27th of August 2018 burned to ashes at Westfield around the cooperative.

According to eyewitnesses this sad incident occurred around 4:00 pm.

This reporter upon arrival at the scene of the incident could not meet the driver there.

Speaking to Foroyaa, one of the eyewitnesses who works as a security at the Gambega, they were inside the premises of the factory and heard people shouthing for help.

He said when they came out he saw people running towards the vehicle which was already on fire.

“I then took out my cell phone and called the Fire Services who came to help us put the fire off,” he said.

He added that the people who were on the ground really gave a helping hand but could not stop the fire from consuming the vehicle.

“The vehicle is all burned to ashes but thank God that no life was lost,” he noted.

All eyewitnesses who spoke to this reporter said they cannot confirm what led to the accident.

This reporter tried to call the Public Relation Office (PRO) of Fire Services to hear his version but could not reach him