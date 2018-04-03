10 SHARES Share Tweet

By Mustapha Jallow

Private Dembo L. Jarju, a serving member of the Gambia Armed Forces, was on Thursday, 29th March 2018, arrested and detained at the Yundum Barracks, Military sources confirmed.

Sources confirmed that Jarju was part of the team of soldiers who arrived from Darfur on Sunday 25th March 2018; that Jarju joined the other two who were arrested at Airport and are currently under the custody of Military Police in Yundum.

At the time of going to Press, the GAF spokesperson Major Lamin K. Sanyang, confirmed that Private Jarju has been detained over contents shared on a ‘Whatsapp’ group which are said to be mutinous and seditious acts; that the soldier was picked up four days following his return from Sudan.

Although no charges have been pressed against the three, the PRO said they are presently helping investigators who will soon conclude investigation into the matter.’’

Family members have been however granted access to their loved ones at their various centres of detention.