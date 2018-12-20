Foroyaa Guidelines; Copyright, Online Privacy and Child-Protection Policies

Foroyaa is your premier Gambian community portal delivering news on politics, legal affairs and more. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from The Gambia and the rest of the world.

The guidelines and policies that follow apply only to the online activities of the Foroyaa.gm website.

Foroyaa agrees to provide you with information and other services subject to these guidelines and conditions of use. You agree to use our service in accordance with these guidelines. From time to time, we may need to change these guidelines, in which case revisions will be posted on the Web site. By continuing to use Foroyaa after we post any such changes, you acknowledge the guidelines and conditions of use, as modified.

This site does not target children under age 13 and does not collect personal information about individuals except when voluntarily provided by such individuals during registration.

To help us serve you better, we use technology known as “cookies” in a limited way to help deliver advertisers and to enable us to find out how you use our site. Some of our business affiliates and advertisers use “cookies,” which can tell when your computer has contacted a Web site.

Because we do not control the privacy policies of our business affiliates, advertisers or any other site to which we might provide hyperlinks, you should check the privacy policy of the site you are visiting if you have any concerns about that site’s policies or use of cookies.

Privacy

Foroyaa does not, and will not, release your personal information to any third party without your consent. We may, however, share some of the information we gather, in aggregate or demographic form, with advertisers and other partners. That is, we may provide general information about ways people use our site without identifying any particular individuals.

To use certain features of our Web site or our mobile apps, you must register on the forms provided with each feature. Our use of any personally identifying information you provide as part of registration is governed by this privacy policy.

Foroyaa uses a third party to process some online subscription purchases. Please consult the third party’s privacy policy.

Foroyaa uses Google products including Surveys and Analytics that include its advertising features that provide the most useful advertising information and offers by tracking information about you.

• visitors can opt-out of the Google Analytics Advertising Features that may track information about you, including through Ads Settings, Ad Settings for mobile apps, or any other available means You may opt out at Google Analytics’ available opt-outs for the web.

• about Google Surveys: Your answer is anonymous and is aggregated with all other anonymous answers to the question. It’s not connected with any information about you, and is not used to develop a profile or to deliver ads. Once the survey is complete, an aggregated report is provided to the survey creator about the specific question it asked. Like ads on the web, some surveys may be delivered to you based on the interests and inferred demographics associated with your browser. You can click here to review or edit these, or to opt-out through Google’s ads preferences manager. Learn more about Google Consumer Surveys or Google’s privacy policy.

Foroyaa also use analytics services from Google. These companies also use cookies in a limited way to help connect you with advertising that you may find useful. These companies do not collect any of your personal information. As with Google analytics, you may opt out of these services.

Social Media

Foroyaa features links to various social media sites to enable you to share our stories that you find important or interesting with your friends and family. Foroyaa does not control these social media sites, and sharing stories via these social media sites may result in the collection of data by the social media site you use to share stories. If you have questions about what information these social media sites may gather when you share an Foroyaa story, you should consult the privacy policy of the social media site on which you are sharing the story.

Children’s Protection

Our site does not knowingly collect personal information from children under the age of thirteen. A parent, however, may consent to the collection and use of a child’s personal information without consenting to the disclosure of that same information to third parties.

We do not condition a child’s participation in any activity on this Web site on disclosure of more personally identifiable information than is reasonably necessary to participate in the activity such as Newspapers InEducation contests and projects. For such activities, we will not collect information directly from the child but only from the child’s parents, and the website for the particular activity will provide all information required by the Children’s On-Line Privacy Protection Act, 15 U.S.C. §§ 6501-6506 and associated rules and regulations. A parent may review and have deleted the child’s personal information and refuse to permit further collection and use.

Prior parental consent is not required for Foroyaa to accept personal information from a child for the sole purpose of directly responding on a one-time basis to a specific online request.

Any contact information obtained from a child in response to such a one-time request will be deleted from Gambiano.Net records promptly after responding to the child’s request and will not be used to re contact the child. Such information will be not be posted or published by Foroyaa, nor provided to third parties, without prior parental consent.

If we are notified that we have inadvertently received personal information from a child we will delete such information from our records.

Any concerns regarding the children’s privacy policy and what is done with any information provided through this site should be directed to info@Foroyaa.gm.