The Ministry of Justice has announced the names of the eleven persons that the President intends to appoint as Commissioners to the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC).

According to a public notice it issued on 17 August 2018 any member of the public who has any objection to the appointment of any person on the list should indicate his or her objection with reasons through a letter addressed to the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, not later than 30 August, 2018.

It is further stated in the notice that this move follows public calls for nominations of suitable persons in the Greater Banjul Area, the Diaspora and the conclusion of regional selection processes.

The following are the designated appointees, comprising seven males and four females:

Mr Abdoulie Janneh – Chairperson

Mr. Abdoulie Janneh – Executive Director, Liaison with Governments and Institutions in Africa for the Mo Ibrahim Foundation

Ms Adelaide Sosseh – Deputy Chairperson

Gender Consultant and Retired Educationist.

Ms Anna Ngalu Jones- member

National Coordinator, West African Network for Peace-building, The Gambia (WANEP). Peace and conflict resolution expert.

Mr Mustapha Kah: Member- of the National Youth Council. A graduate in Political Science and Law and currently working at the Ministry of Basic & Secondary Education (MOBSE) Mr Abdourahman Sey: – Member representing the Central River Region. He is an Imam Ms Ma Nyima Bojang: – Member representing the West Coast Region. She is a teacher. Ms Amie Samba: – Member representing Lower River Region. She is a retired civil servant Mr Lang Kinteh: – Member North Bank Region. Retired civil servant. Mr Jammeh Ceesay- Member representing Upper River Region. He is a farmer and the Agric Sub Head of the Village Development Committee (VDC) Bishop James Yaw Allen Odico – Member- Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of The Gambia. Imam Ousainou Jallow – Member- Imam, Pipeline Mosque.

According to the public notice, “In accordance with the TRRC Act 2017, the Commission shall consist of eleven members, all of whom shall be citizens of The Gambia appointed from amongst persons of high moral character and integrity who have distinguished themselves in their respective fields of vocation or communities.

“The President shall have regard to the geographical, religious, cultural and gender diversity of The Gambia in appointing members of the Commission.”