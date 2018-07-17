113 SHARES Share Tweet

The President of the Republic Mr. Adama Barrow has told the people of Niumi that his government has developed specific projects that it will deliver to the Gambian people from now against 2021 when his five year mandate would have ended.

Responding to concerns raised by representatives of Lower Niumi, who lamented severe delay and frequent break down of the Banjul-Barra ferry service, the President revealed that his government has a permanent plan for the crossing point: “Discussions have reached advanced stage to construct a bridge over Banjul-Barra crossing that would last fifty years. The foundation stone will be laid in 2019 and works will take four years to complete’’.

The bridge, once complete, would enable the capital city of Banjul to connect with Barra and the rest of Niumi to Amdalaye into one big city, he added.

The President and delegation on Monday began a 10-day tour of the country that will witness him holding over 44 meetings across the length and breadth of the country. He was seen off at the country’s naval base near the sea port in Banjul by cabinet ministers and the Mayor of Banjul, Rohey Lowe. On the North Bank, the delegation was received by Governor of the region, Ebrima Dampha, traditional leaders and community representatives.

The President used the opportunity to outline his vision for a new Gambia and the position of the region of North Bank in the same.

“My government will implement over 40 development projects under the NDP financing. I ask you to have a check list to assess my government based on these projects when we come here in 2021,” he told a meeting in Essau, North bank region, where hundred turned out to discuss development matters with his delegation.

The graveled, crater filled, winding, Bunyadu-Kuntair road that span from Barra-Kerewan Highway was also among the President’s plans for the Niumis, and a part of a 1000 kilometers road network planned to be implemented within the four years span.

Funds have been secured for the construction of 25 boreholes that would provide water supply to 85,000 people across the country. The Africa Development Bank also approved funding for the provision of 60 other boreholes per year in The Gambia. “In four years, we would deliver 140 boreholes across the country,” he told them.

The President also explained that through a youth-initiative that seeks to enhance youth participation in national development, he was able to secure financing for 60 mosques and 48 horticultural gardens across the country.

The fisheries sector, through government’s licensing programme also provided 626 jobs for the Gambian youths as inspectors, the president said, adding that plans are advanced to build 18 hotels within the four years that would also provide 6,000 jobs to the youths.

He therefore called on the Gambian youths to actively participate in national development.

Office of the President Press Release