By MUHAMMED S. BAH

President Adama Barrow on Monday 20 August 2018 pardoned seven prisoners.

Amongst the pardoned, four are said to be Gambian Nationals, two Senegalese and one Norwegian, this information was confirmed by the Ministry of Justice through a press release. The categories of the prisoners was not clearly specified, however efforts have been made to reach to the prisons Spokesperson Superintendent Modou Lamin Ceesay to disclose the categories of these prisoners.

Mr. Ceesay said these prisoners were charged with break-in, stealing, indecency and assault, and also infanticide.

“None of these prisoners were convicted with murder,” the Spokesperson disclosed.

The release stated that “The general public is hereby informed that His Excellency Mr. Adama Barrow), exercised his powers of prerogative of mercy and granted pardon to the following convicted prisoners”.

Sulaiman Bah, Registration No. 102/17, Gambian

Alieu Njie, Registration No. 200/17, Senegalese

Fallou Ceesay, Registration No. 265/14, Senegalese

Gibbrill Fall, Registration No. 233/15, Gambian

Matarr Touray, Rdgistration No. 35/156, Gambian

Matarr Sowe, Registration No. 06/18, Gambian

Svein Agesandakar, Registration No. 408/12, Norwegian

“DONE THIS 20TH DAY OF AUGUST 2018″ the release concluded