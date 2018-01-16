11 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kebba Jeffang

The State House has indicated that the President would like to be called Mr. Adama Barrow instead of Doctor Adama Barrow, after being conferred with an Honorary Doctorate (Honoris Causa), by the University of The Gambia on January 15th.

“The Office of the President would like to thank the University of The Gambia for conferring on His Excellency, Mr. Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia, with the Doctor of Laws and Human Rights (Honoris Causa). While appreciating the honour, the office of the President informs the general public that the President would like to be called Mr. Adama Barrow,” it stated.

According to the release, the President has accepted the honour and sees it as a challenge to him, his government and the people of the Gambia, to maintain and keep improving on our Human Rights as a country.

Many Gambians went to social media to condemn the decision of the country’s highest learning institution expressing that, such undeserved names, tantamount to the creation of a dictatorship.