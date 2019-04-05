0 SHARES Share Tweet

President Barrow held series of bilateral talks with African leaders, and the former British Prime Minister in Dakar. This was during his visit to Dakar to witness the inauguration of Senegalese President Macky Sall, after his re-election on Tuesday 2nd April 2019 in Dakar.

According to a Press statement released from State House, President Barrow held series of discussions with Her Excellency Shake-Worke Zewde, President of Ethiopia, and President Roch Marc Christian of Burkina Faso. He also met with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, whose organization called the ‘‘Tony Blair Institute for Global Change’’, is providing technical support to the Government of The Gambia, in the implementation of the National Development Plan (NDP) and the ongoing reform programs.

On Tuesday morning, President Barrow attended the inaugural ceremony of his host at the Centre Des Expositions in Diamniadio, on the outskirts of the Senegalese capital Dakar. This was followed by a State Lunch hosted in honor of visiting regional leaders who are invited, at the Presidential Palace.

Upon taking the oaths of office, President Macky Sall stressed the need for security, peace, and stability to realize African integration aspirations.

On the home front, he call on the Senegalese people to unite and work together for the socioeconomic and political advancement their country in a democratic atmosphere. President Sall reiterated his commitment to give priority to youth and women empowerment, while urging the public service to simplify their operations and fast track development through digitalization. He also renewed his commitment to infrastructural development during the “Senegal Emergence” programs.

Amongst the Gambian dignitaries who attended the event were former Vice President Mrs. Fatoumata Jallow Tambajang, Lands and Local Government Minister Musa Drammeh, Secretary General and head of the Civil Service Ebrima O Camara and Ambassador Ousman Ndure.

The staff of the Gambian Embassy in Dakar led by Ambassador Ebrima Ousman Ndure, also held talks with the President, and thanked him for his great leadership in steering the affairs of the nation.