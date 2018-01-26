14 SHARES Share Tweet

Gambian President Adama Barrow said he will favour the extradition of his predecessor, Yahya Jammeh, if a Commission of inquiry into human-rights abuses during the former ruler’s 22-year reign, recommends that he stands trial.

Jammeh’s two-decade rule of the tiny West African nation came to an end in January last year after he fled into exile. The country’s parliament passed a law in December to establish a Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission to probe state crimes committed during Jammeh’s reign, which was characterized by a violent clampdown on dissent and opposition parties and pledges to kill homosexuals.

“I stand for justice for all crimes committed against the population. No one is above the law,” President Barrow said in an interview in Banjul on Wednesday. If the Commission recommends a trial, then Jammeh “will face the full force of the law.” In July, Barrow initiated a separate Commission of inquiry to identify Jammeh’s assets and probe whether they were legally acquired. Jammeh 52, who’s now in Equatorial Guinea, was sanctioned last month by the U.S for alleged human-rights abuses and corruption during his reign. However, the Gambia doesn’t have an extradition treaty with Equatorial Guinea.