State House, Banjul, 3 February 2018 – President Adama Barrow on behalf of the government and people of The Gambia congratulates the Catholic community in The Gambia on the occasion of the ordination of the first Gambian Bishop, His Lordship, Bishop Gabriel Mendy. President Barrow prays that the ordination of Bishop Mendy will further strengthen the relations amongst Gambians of all denominations and religions. He urges the Bishop to continue to promote peaceful co-existence amongst Gambians.

The ordination of Bishop Mendy is a solemn occasion for all Gambians, the first time a citizen amongst the Catholic community is elevated to that position. The President was represented at the ceremony by a delegation of Cabinet Ministers and his Advisor on religious Affairs, Hon Dembo Bojang. He wishes the Bishop success in his new task.