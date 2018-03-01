10 SHARES Share Tweet

State House, Banjul, 27 February 2018 – The African Union Deputy Chairperson, Ambassador Thomas Kwesi Quartey said The Gambia is an important member of the AU and has followed developments in the country since the transition. He made these remarks during a courtesy call on President Barrow in his office, today. Ambassador Quartey commended the Barrow administration for its efforts and pledged that AU would work with partners to support The Gambia’s civil service reform programme, education and food security. He also stated the importance of African integration for the development of the continent.

Welcoming the team, President Barrow said Africa has the capacity but added that it needs to organise its human resource to further develop the continent. Focusing on The Gambia, President Barrow reiterated the democratic principles on which Gambians fought for change of government. It was emphasised that by promoting democracy, peace and stability his administration will work to build strong institutions for sustainable national development.

President Barrow said The Gambia was disconnected for a long time and lost most of its intellectuals to the international community consequently called on Gambian intellectuals to contribute to national development whether they are at home or in the diaspora. The Gambian leader reiterated the country’s commitment to the protocols it has signed up to and said his administration is willingness to open up to the world to end its isolation. During the meeting, President Barrow thanked the AU for its support during the impasse and called for continued partnership and support.

The Gambian Foreign Minister, Honourable Ousainou Darboe said the visit signified the importance AU attaches to The Gambia and thanked the organisation for its continued support to the country.

Press Release, Office of the President