According to section 77(1) of the Constitution,

“The President shall at least once in each year attend a sitting of the National Assembly and address a session on the condition of The Gambia, the policies of the Government and the administration of the State.”

The President was scheduled to address the National Assembly on Friday 22nd June 2018 but this did not take place. We are now in July. When will he address the National Assembly on the “condition of The Gambia, the policies of the Government and the administration of the State”?