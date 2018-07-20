0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kebba Jeffang, courtesy of OP Communication Team on Tour

The President of The Gambia, Adama Barrow has defended the police role of arrest and detention of any suspect including ministers, citing their constitutional authority.

The President was addressing thousands of people in the rural community of Nioro Tukulorr in the Northern-Central River Region of the country on Thursday.

“From Ministers to Permanent secretaries and the common man, no one is above the law. In the execution of their duties to maintain law and order, they have all rights to arrest, detain, question or investigate anyone in connection to any crime,” he said.

He said there are many reports that indicate instances of people resisting arrests, physically confronting police officers or refusing to cooperate with the Police in their job.

“The Police are here to enforce the law, maintain peace and security. In doing so, we know that they are constrained by a lot of factors such as limited man power and lack of mobility which impacts their ability to effectively operate in many situations,” he indicated.

He urged the communities to give maximum support to the Police in executing their duties and keeping the country safe and stable. He also argued that the new found democracy in the country does not mean that people can break the law or resist its enforcement by the Police.

He reiterated the message at Bakadaji in the Upper River Region saying “the law is here to serve the people.”

“Regardless of the circumstance, the law is here to protect you and can be used to seek redress at all times, he said.

Meanwhile, addressing the issue of land dispute which is the major source of conflict in the country, he said land commission is being set up to look into disputes registered all over the country.

According to him, over 40 land disputes registered by the authorities across the country which the commission will be mandated to investigate and give recommendations that will amicably resolve these disputes.

“People must not take the law into their own hands, no matter the given situations. Upholding the law must be everyone’s job as rule of law is here to stay,” he stressed.