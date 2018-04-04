1 SHARES Share Tweet

State House, Banjul, 3rd April 2018 – President Adama Barrow had briefings from Higher Education, Basic and Secondary Education and Information ministries on activities related to the implementation of the National Development Plan 2018-2021.

Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education gave an overview of the school going age based on the lasted census figures of 2013 and elaborated on the efforts to align gender disparities and rural urban divide by reducing access to schools from 3 kilometeres to 2 kilometeres. The other issues raised in the presentation included quality of education and retention of girls to complete the cycle of basic and secondary education.

The Higher Education ministry focused on scholarship awards at tertiary institutions, regional distribution of Centres of Excellence and prioritising professional specialisation. It gave priority to capacity development and Institutional strengthening such as transforming The Gambia College and Management Development Institute –MDI to universities. Technical Vocational Education training is decentralized at the regions. The Higher Education Ministry also has plans to work with the private sector on the needed skills. It took innovative steps to fund higher education.

The Ministry of Information and Communication technology outlined it strategies with targeted timeframes to enhance e-government, Cyber security and liberalise the international gateway. It also reported on progress on a National Information and Communication Policy and strategy.

President Barrow commended the ministries and urged them to improve. He added that the NDP is the guide to all government sectors and they should work to achieve its targets through innovative means.

The group presentations were followed by comments and contributions on the state of alignment of the sectoral policies and plans in line with the NDP. It also provided opportunity to monitor the coordination of sectoral activities on cross cutting issues and cabinet decisions.

The three briefing sessions were witnessed by Vice President, Fatoumata Jallow-Tambajang, Secretary General, Habib Drammeh and technical staff from the Office of the President and the Ministries. The Secretary to Cabinet, Ebrima Ceesay moderated the meeting.

Press Release, Office of the President