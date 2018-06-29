444 SHARES Share Tweet

STATEHOUSE, BANJUL, 29 JUNE 2018 – Effective today, 29 June 2018, the Cabinet of the Republic of the Gambia has been reshuffled as follows:

Vice President of the Republic – Hon. Ousainou Darboe

Ministry of Information and Communication Infrastructure – Ebrima Sillah

Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs – Mambury Njie

Ministry of Agriculture – Lamin N. Dibba

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Gambians Abroad – Momodou Tangara

Ministry of Lands and Regional Government – Musa Drammeh

Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration – Amadou Sanneh

Ministry of Youths and Sports – Hadrammeh Sidibeh

Minstry of Helath and Social Welfare – Dr. Isatou Touray

Meanwhile Hon. Fatoumata Tambajang has been redeployed to the Foreign Service, while Hon. Henry Gomez is now Special Youth Adviser to the President of the Republic. Omar Jallow has been relived.

Press Release, Office of the President