By Madi Njie

A native of Kerr Ayib in Senegal who usually travels to Farafenni to play lottery won the biggest GM Lottery jackpot of D179, 500, after playing the game in a town in the North Bank Region.

The fourth Jackpot Presentation, since 31 December 2008, was held at the GM Lottery branch located around the round-about, next to the former Gambia National Lottery office in Banjul.

Receiving the Cheque on behalf of the Winner Mama Barrow, expressed gratitude to the company, adding that the winner is old and does not have an ID Card, that is why he could not make to Banjul, and therefore delegated her to receive the Cheque on behalf of the winner.

Madam Barrow describes GM Lottory services as reliable and effective because whenever you win, you are paid on time, accordingly.

She said she travelled all the way from Farafenni, and will be going back home after the presentation ceremony.

On 16 February 2019, Madam Angela Gomez, also a Senegalese residing in The Gambia, received a cheque for D63,500 after winning the second biggest GM Lottery Jackpot won, at a presentation ceremony held at the GM Lottery head office –opposite OJ Junction, along West Field-Brikama Highway.

Two other Jackpots were presented at the GM Lottery head officer and at their Latrikunda Sabiji Branch, in end December and January respectively,

Speaking during Wednesday’s presentation in Banjul, Bekai Secka- the Company’s Internal Security at the Verification Room said assured customers that they are a straight forward company, with zero tolerance to corrupt practices.

The Cheque was presented through Augustine Mendy- GM Lottery Admin Manager, to Mrs Tida Fatty-Jammeh- Manager of the GM Lottery Banjul Branch to Madam Mama Barrow- the recipient. Customer who prefer anonymity handed over the Winning Cheque to Madam Barrow.