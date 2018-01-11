21 SHARES Share Tweet

By Mustapha Jallow and Abdoulie Dibba

Banjul – 10 January 2018: Tension emerged yesterday 10th January 2018, between supporters of the UDP and the APRC who were concluding their nation-wide tour. Some sustained injuries, three of whom (all APRC supporters – one woman and two men) were admitted at Brikama Health Centre. The woman with an injured eye who was seen vomiting blood was later whisked away by an ambulance.

Commuters plying the Westfield Brikama highway could be heard heaping insults on their political opponents. Vehicles were searched at Busumbala by political supporters who made threatening remarks as they sought for political opponents. Angry and agitated youth with red bands on their heads and hands brandishing sticks, iron rods, rocks, hammers, cutlasses and knives, took full control of the road. Burning tyres, broken glasses and rocks littered the highway. A truck load of PIU personnel was seen on the highway at Busumbala. In Yundum some youth brandishing cutlasses and knives were making threatening remarks.

In Brikama, a big crowd could be seen at the Brikama Police Station. After a while the police were seen guarding the perimeter of the station. A truck load of PIU personnel was seen departing from Brikama. Three vehicles with their back wind screens smashed, were at the station. As we go to press close to midnight, another vehicle with a smashed wind screen was driven into the police station.

Foroyaa will contact the PRO today, to shed more light on this unfortunate incident.