By Mustapha Jallow

A police press statement indicates that the Office of The Inspector General of Police in the execution of its duty on 31 January 2018, invited Dr. Ismaila Ceesay to the police headquarters for questioning over statements he made that were published on Wednesday, 31 January edition of The Voice Newspaper.

It also stated that the comments he made had connection with intelligence that the police were looking into and needed clarifications.

Dr. Ceesay was interviewed until 22:00 hours when he was granted self-bail which he declined to accept. Meanwhile Dr. Ceesay has been released unconditionally.

The release went on: ‘‘The Office of IGP wishes to make it clear that it will carry out its functions whenever it has reasonable belief of any circumstance that would amount to a threat to national security.’’

When this reporter asked the PRO whether or not Dr Ceesay was charged, he simply referred him to the statement.