7 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kebba Jeffang

The Inspector General of the Gambia Police Force (IGP) on Wednesday 11th April 2018, announced that Check Point Policing will resume across the country, amid Crime escalation.

In a Press statement sent to media houses, the Office of the IGP said: “Following the recent string of violent crimes which include the armed robbery at the Jah Oil Fuel Station in Brikama New Town, the Office of the Inspector General of Police wishes to make it clear, that such acts of lawlessness will not be condoned and it has resolved to use all its legal powers to ensure strict compliance of the Law.”

The statement added that ‘‘henceforth, all check points will be mounted and 24 hours patrols will be conducted across the length and breadth of the country. The Gambia Police Force will use all resources at its disposal, to hunt down criminals wherever they may be, and bring them to book.”

The Office of the IGP has urged for the cooperation of the public, in providing timely information that would help in their drive.

“Policing is a collective responsibility and all are urged to join the fight to rid The Gambia of criminals and hoodlums,” the statement continued.

The Gambia used to have check points across the country until the advent of the Barrow administration, when human rights advocates called on the Government to dismantle them.

The right defenders claimed that check points affect the freedom of movement of people as well as encourages corruption.

However, less than a year after dismantling the check points, the country has recorded an unprecedented rise of criminal activity including armed robbery, killings and increase theft both in the urban and rural areas.

Many Gambians took to social media to express dissatisfaction towards the manner of weak policing of people and businesses, in the country.