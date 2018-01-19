14 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kebba Jeffang

The Deputy Inspector General of Police Mamour Jobe, has disclosed that they are reviewing the process political parties have to undergo in acquiring permit from the Police before any political rally can take place.

DIGP Jobe was made this disclosure while addressing members of the Inter-Party Committee on January 16th, at the Election House in Kanifing.

“The process of getting a permit is under review and hopefully within a very short time, we will come up with a better way of expediting the process of permit, needed by political parties,” he said.

Jobe informed IPC members that the police are investigating the political clashes which also resulted to injuries that occurred in Busumbala and Mankamang Kunda few weeks ago while the APRC party was on their nation-wide tour.

“We will try to ensure that peace and tranquillity is maintained at all cost. It is unfortunate that something happened these days and the security is investigating and hopefully within a very short time, a report will be presented,” he said.

He disclosed that from henceforth, any political party that intends to embark on a political tour, will be accorded full security in order to put an end to the crisis.

“The security will be for the political party touring and also it will include providing security at any meeting place. The unfortunate thing that happened in the West Coast and Upper River Regions, probably will be history as our plans are already set. I will make it very clear here that any political party that intends to tour the country and have us informed, we will provide the necessary and adequate security to make sure that you go peacefully and that of course will include security coverage on the ground,” he said.

Meanwhile, the deputy Chief of Defence Staff Yankuba Drammeh, said each person should consider it a collective interest to work together to preserve the peace and tranquillity of the country; that there is no amount of money that can replace peace.

“Let me just emphasise that the peace and security of this country solely is our responsibility. Gambians must take that bold decision to say that we want peace and tranquillity in this country. Nobody can give us that. We must reconcile within ourselves and take the painful decision to say this is all we yearn for as Gambians to preserve the peace and tranquillity of this country. Peace without security is not sustainable and security without peace is not durable. Peace, security and development are intertwined,” he said.