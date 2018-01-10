28 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kebba Jeffang

The spokesperson of the Gambia Police Force David Kujabi, said the victim who was left wounded following an alleged attack on the APRC convoy in Mankamang kunda, has given a statement to the police on Tuesday, January 9th 2017.

According to PRO Kujabi, said the convoy was moving when there was stoning resulting to the wounding of the victim Muhammed Badjie. According to him, this incident took place at a distance from the village when the party supporters realized they were being stoned; that when the convoy stopped, the villagers also came out but the PIU were able to disperse everybody and reported the case to the police.

“There is no suspect still now. We cannot move if we don’t have a suspect. The police were able to obtain a statement from the victim of the attack. But unfortunately we are not able to effect any arrest at the moment because nobody knows who the assailant was. The victim doesn’t know the assailant and in that kind of situation, it is a little difficult,” he told Foroyaa on Tuesday evening.