Wednesday, July 17, 2019
The entrance to the factory
Latest NewsLegal Affairs

Police Complete Investigation On Nyambai Oil Factory

by Editor

on

247
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

By Mustapha Jallow

The police have completed their investigation on the controversial factory in Nyambai that produces gas oil from waste oil and sludge.

The Public Relations Officer of the Gambia Police Force (GPF), ASP Lamin Njie said Police investigators are set to submit an Investigative report about the Chinese factory known as Infinity New Enterprise to the Inspector General of Police.

He made these remarks in his office at the Police headquarters in Banjul, on Thursday, 11 July 2019. Police Spokesperson added that a copy of the investigative report will be shared with officials at the National Environment Agency (NEA).

When this reporter requested for a copy of the report he laughed and said: “No, I will not share this copy with the press because they are classified documents. We will only brief you about the outcome of the investigation,” he said.

The operation of the factory which was purported to be operating illegally by officials of the NEA was put on hold some months ago while the police conducted investigation. Forestry officials also maintain that the factory was operating within a forest reserved area.

When Foroyaa received reports of pollution from residents living in the vicinity of the factory it investigated the matter and reported on it. Soon after this, officials from the police, Immigration, NEA and forestry visited the factory and production was suspended.

A factory attendant claims that the factory buys waste oil and sludge from the country’s main power stations and recycle it into diesel fuel. NAWEC officials have acknowledged allowing them to take the waste oil and sludge as this solves their perennial problem of getting rid of waste materials.

One of the proprietors promised to grant an interview to this reporter about how the factory came and started operating but she said she would have to speak to her lawyer first.

“I will grant you an interview when I speak to my lawyer,” she said earlier in a telephone conversation with this reporter. Since then she has not been reached for comment to hear her side of the story. According to staff members, she is currently in Guinea Bissau and has indicated that they will relocate to Guinea Bissau if they are not allowed to operate.

Join The Conversation

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMusa Barrow May Not Play in Uefa Champions League as Loan Looms
Next articleMalick Mboob Explains Torture by ‘Junglers’ in the Freedom Newspaper Hacking

RELATED ARTICLES

Legal Affairs

High Court Refuses to Send Yankuba Touray’s Case to Supreme Court

By Yankuba Jallow Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the High Court has refused the suggestion of the Attorney-General to stay the murder trial of Yankuba Touray...
Read more
Human Rights

Malick Mboob Explains Torture by ‘Junglers’ in the Freedom Newspaper Hacking

By Yankuba Jallow Malick Mboob, an erstwhile editor-in-chief of the defunct Daily Observer newspaper said he was used as a scapegoat in the Freedom Newspaper...
Read more
Human Rights

Journalist Recollects Hostile Conduct Meted on Former ‘Independent Newspaper’

By Momodou Jarju A former journalist of the defunct ‘Independent’ Newspaper Buya Jammeh, has disclosed the treatment meted out on the Newspaper he worked for...
Read more
Legal Affairs

High Court Dismisses Yankuba Touray’s Bail Application

By Nelson Manneh Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the Banjul High Court has on Monday dismissed the bail application made by Counsel Abdoulie Sisoho on behalf...
Read more
Legal Affairs

Lie Saine Continues His Defence in Sedition Trial

By Yankuba Jallow  A former Lawmaker for Banjul Central Abdoulie Saine, on Friday July 12th, continued with his defence regarding his criminal trial on charges...
Read more
Legal Affairs

Soldiers Want Their Conviction To Be Invalidated

By Yankuba Jallow  Eight soldiers who were charged and convicted for treason, mutiny and other crimes have appealed before the Gambia Court of Appeal and...
Read more

Must Read

‘State Media Was Jammeh’s Kingdom’ DA Jawo Tells TRRC

By Momodou Jarju The former Minister of Information and Communication Infrastructure, testified before the Truth Commission (TRRC) on Wednesday July 10th that the state media...

GPU President Says Freedom of Information, Expression Strengthens Good Governance

Detained Soldiers Clock 25 Days Without Charge

Factory Staff Says They Make Diesel Fuel From Oil Waste

12,178FansLike
854FollowersFollow
Join The Conversation
FOROYAA Newspaper is your premier Gambian community portal delivering news on politics, legal affairs and more. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from The Gambia and the rest of the world.
Contact us: foroyaamarketing{@}gmail.com

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2017 Foroyaa Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions