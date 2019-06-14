By Nelson Manneh

Following the tragic accident that took place in Pirang village recently claiming the lives of six people, fifteen of those injured are still hospitalized at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) in Banjul.

Among the passengers affected by the accident, seven were first admitted at the Brikama Health Centre and twenty referred to the EFSTH for treatment because of the critical condition they were in. Among the twenty, one of the victims in the person of Anna Jarju died the following day.

Lamin Sanyang, Officer in Charge of Brikama Health Centre informed this medium that the seven who were admitted at his health facility, have been discharged.

“The victims who were hospitalized in our Hospital have all been discharged because their conditions were not critical,” he said.

Momodou Jammeh, Spokesperson of EFSTH confirmed that some of those victims they received after the accident have been discharged except fifteen who are still battling with their health.

“All the victims who were hospitalized in the Hospital have all been released. There are only fifteen of them here with us now,” he said.

If readers can recall, six lives were lost on Friday June 7th 2019 in a tragic accident that involved a Mercedez Benz Sprinter van bearing registration number BJL 7516 N, and a Truck bearing registration number BJL 3236 L.

Following investigations, the PRO of the Gambia Police Force (GPF) ASP Lamin Njai, said overtaking and speed resulted to the tragic accident.