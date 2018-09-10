Home Africa Pictorial Of Gambia Vs Algeria Match AfricaLatest NewsSports Pictorial Of Gambia Vs Algeria Match September 10, 2018 290 Spectators at the pavilion By: Abdoulie Fatty Algerian Team Gambian Team Lineup Match Officiators and team Captains Saphir Taider in action Pa Modou brought down. Nabil Bentalib in action. Algerian team Official Coach Tom Saintfier Join The Conversation RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Africa EXCLUSIVE: Our Target is the Points against Algeria, Make History International Germany-based Player Badjie Gives to Somita Teams International Dismissed as the Wonder-kid Who Never Lived Up to Expectations – Story of Omar Jasseh’s Journey to Proving Doubters Wrong