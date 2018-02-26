Home Africa Pictorial of Armed Forces 3-1 second-leg defeat to Zambia’s Bankers’ outfit Zanaco AfricaLatest NewsSports Pictorial of Armed Forces 3-1 second-leg defeat to Zambia’s Bankers’ outfit Zanaco February 26, 2018 140 Photo 4: Zanaco’s substitutes’ bench Photo 1: Zanaco’s Line up before the match Photo 2: Armed Forces line up prior to match start Photo 3: goalkeeper Buba Ceesay was chosen over Baka and captained the Gambian team Photo 4: Zanaco’s substitutes’ bench Photo 5: Armed Forces defender Julaba Sawaneh (No 13)keeps his eyes on the ball as a corners swings in Photo 6: Armed Forces striker Emil Sambou being blocked Photo 7: Armed Forces’ goal scorer (No 9) Senneh tackles Zanaco’s Zulu Join The Conversation RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR International Gambia-eligible Kandji Undecided on Future International Njie awaits Serbia League Debut National Sports Journalists Prepare for 10th National Sports Awards Night