12 SHARES Share Tweet

By Morro ML Minteh

The people of West Coast Region on Tuesday the 24th July 2018 have raised issues affecting them to President Adama Barrow who is currently on a nationwide tour.

Speaking at Bwiam, on behalf the Community of Bwiam, Abba Sanyang, a runner-up in the legislative elections under the UDP ticket said their major problems include inaccessible water and electricity supply. Sanyang decried that the salt in the water in their rice field severely affect their rice that usually lead to low harvest. Sanyang appealed from the government to provide them so that they can have proper control.

“We need expansion on the education both English and Arabic,” he said.

Addressing the people of Foni Mr Lamin N Dibba, the Minister of Agriculture stated that President Adama Barrow will never retaliate to the injuries caused by ex-President, Yahya Jammeh. Minister Dibba told the gathering that the Gambia does not have enough resources but for the government of President Adama Barrow, they will do everything possible to support the farmers especially by promoting early planting.

Speaking at the meeting the President said the whole Gambia joined together to fight dictatorship, unwanted killing and tribe demarcation and therefore, he called on the people to maintain the spirit of oneness. President Barrow highlighted that some of people relied on false information in order to confuse the people about his government and he therefore, condemned the false information circulating in the town that he wants to bring difference between the Christians and The Muslims, “My first step in office was that I removed the name of Islamic State on The Gambia, because Gambia is a secular state.

The same event took place in Sibanor, Alhasan Jobarteh, also a runner-up in the legislative elections under the UDP ticket lamented similar problems of inadequate water supply. Jobarteh said the water that comes from the borehole is usually red in colour which makes it undrinkable. He added that they also urgently need electricity supply, health care services, road infrastructural development.

President Barow promised that all of the roads will be constructed, water and electricity will be at their disposal shortly.

Speaking at a meeting in Kafuta, the Minister of Basic and Secondary education Cladiana Cole promised the people that they would have some of their needs including Market, road, and expansion of education , she however encouraged them to learn because is the key of all success she noted. Bambo Sanyang also mentioned similar statement at the Faraba Banta meeting,

“I am very happy about the welcoming of people Faraba Banta,” he said. He promised them that he is always ready to join with them for any development this country, he advised them not to listen false information givers that will confuse them.

Speaking on behalf of the Brikama community, Lamin Sanyang and Kaddy Fall, appealed to the Government to facilitate health care services. He added that the poor transportation network from Brikama to Giboro has hindered the movement of people.