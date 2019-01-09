51 SHARES Share Tweet

Considering the statement issued by President Barrow that he financed the campaign of candidates of political parties to the tune of D300,000 for some and D150,000 for others, Foroyaa promised to speak to the administrative secretaries of the various political parties to know whether their parties received such sums of money from President Barrow. The reactions have started to emerge. In this edition we will publish the reaction of the administrative secretary of PDOIS and the honourable independent National Assembly member Mohmmed Nagassy.

According to the administrative secretary of PDOIS, Mr Edrisa Jallow, the PDOIS was the party that paid for the Hall at Kairaba Beach Hotel to start the Coalition talks. It did so in the National Interest.

Edi added: “When President Barrow was selected at the Convention and had to pay his deposit PDOIS contributed 500,000 Dalasis. Even though he won and deposits are refunded PDOIS never received its share of the deposit.

PDOIS continued to raise money to finance the coalition from day one of the campaign which ex Vice President Tambajng periodically received.

I was attached to the Campaign Financial team so that PDOIS would address any challenge. When the Campaign got stuck in Soma, I Edi Jallow was instructed by the PDOIS Secretary General to take fuel on a loan basis to fuel approximately 160 vehicles for five days under the control of Buba Bojang.

The person later showed his admiration of the role played by the PDOIS Secretary General and asked him to take it as a contribution. Over half a Million Dalasi of loan was waived because of PDOIS.

PDOIS raised 600,000 to save the coalition from being pressurised by unpaid drivers.

President Barrow would also confirm that I gave him 1 Million dalasis in the presence of Vice President Ousainou Darboe from Halifa Sallah to offset the debts of the Coalition.

I could attest that all funds from PDOIS are legitimate funds raised from Gambians and will be revealed at the right time when I am instructed to do so. As a PDOIS representative in the Finance Committee Madam Fatoumatta Tambajang would attest that I have submitted my accounts to her to her satisfaction in order to preserve PDOIS integrity.

The team responsible for the finance was retained after victory thinking that the coalition would raise funds to finance Independent National Assembly candidates just as President Barrow was financed. PDOIS was also getting ready again to raise funds for the coalition Independent National Assembly Candidates when news came to the party that the plan to have all coalition National Assembly Candidates contest under an Independent Ticket was foiled and that Candidates will contest under party tickets.

PDOIS proceeded and raised 3 Million for the deposits, campaign materials, polling agents and campaign funds of its candidates.

After this development Madam Fatoumatta Tambajang announced that there were coalition funds and assets to be distributed to stakeholders.

One week after campaign started Mr James Gomez now Hon, Minister of Fisheries called me and indicated that a sum of 900,000 dalasis and two vehicles have been allocated to PDOIS as its share of coalition assets.

This was received by me and submitted to the PDOIS Treasurer. One of the vehicles was reported to have an accident and had to be repaired.

The Secretary General held a Press Conference to announce the sum received and indicated that the sum received from the coalition would amount to giving each of our 22 Candidates a sum of 40,000 as our share. Since a deposit of 5000 was necessary and 100 T shirts cost 10,000 dalasis no candidate would have been able to finance a campaign if we relied on coalition funds which came late into the campaign period.

We should have complained of unfair and unequal treatment by the coalition at the 11th hour instead of any claim being made that the President financed PDOIS Candidates.”