15 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Gambian striker Pa Amat Dibba has been voted the best player in Sweden, Foroyaa Sport can report.

At age 30, players are thought to be peaking at this level but that certainly doesn’t seem the case with Farafenni-born Gambian star Pa Amat Dibba.

Dibba has notched in a total seven goals and is joint top-scorer in ten appearances.

Interestingly, of all these times he’d played, he had been featured from the starting line up only six times with other strikers preferred to the lead the line.

Of those moments, Dibba had persevered and his efforts are now reaping dividend after he got voted the best player of the Swedish premier league for the month of May.

Despite being accorded this status, he was again left to warm the bench –joining the fray later – in Hammarby IF’s game against Kalmar yesterday.

Reacting on his Most Valuable player prize for the month, he said: ‘It feels great to get such a prize. I’m proud. That means I’ve done something good and it makes you want to continue to perform and do even better.’

His destiny could have taken a different curve amid reports suggesting he could head out of the exit door to make way for the latest new signings Hammarby had signed at start of the season.

But the Scorpion stayed to prove his worth and is not only integral now in his club coach’s plans but remains the hottest striker in the Scandinavian country.

Club willing to prise way the Gambian will have to cough up €350,000, a sum of which is tipped to soar before the mid-season.