87 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Gambia internationals Pa Dibba and Ali Sowe were both on the score sheet for their respective clubs recently.

Dibba was on the winning end while Sowe netted but endured a defeat to Turkish side Besiktas.

The ex-Gamtel FC striker reduced the deficit after his Albanian table-topping outfit Skenderbeu trailed but his goal counted for little as they eventually lost 3-2 in a mid-season friendly break in Instanbul.

Dibba, on the other hand, was the go-to-guy for Swedish side Hammarby IF as they strolled past Demba Savage’s Finnish champions HJK Helsinki.

The 28-year-old dribbled past the defence to power in a left-footed drive from inside the box that found its way between the net-minder’s legs and into the net.

Savage was in action but wasn’t lucky to score as his compatriot.