By Madiba Singhateh

Salieu Taal the chairperson of the Gambia Agency for the Management of Public Works (Gamworks), said over $200 million worth of developmental projects and programs, were satisfactory implemented from 1994 to date. Taal make this statement at the 13th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Gamworks at its headquarters in Kanifing on Thursday March 28th.

Taal showed appreciation that Gamworks continues to earn the confidence of Government and development partners, particularly the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and the OPEC Fund for International Development, as the lead public works management institution in the country.

‘‘We continue to provide professional and cost effective services to our clients and partners based on two decade and a half of proven track record,’’ he said.

On communication, Taal said the Agency made serious efforts in informing potential clients and the general public on how they operate; that Gamworks’ activities have been featured on TV and the print media such as project launching ceremonies, project hand overs, workshops and programs. On Major developments, he said Gamworks has worked and completed a number of projects; that since the last AGM, there has been some changes on member representatives on the Gamworks Board.

He concluded himself as a representative of the Gambia Bar Association, replaced Mustapha Njie, the representative of GALGA, as Chairperson of the board and has served for over 13 years; that John Njie took over from Yaya, and Lamin Sanneh of Mansa Konko Area Council, is part of the new board.

On his part, Ebrima Cham the Director General of Gamworks, said during the period under review, a number of important projects and contracts were under implementation and numerous achievement were registered and a total of D553 Million was disburse to contractors, consultants and other service providers. ‘‘The main objective of Gamworks is to implement development projects, especially in the area of infrastructure,’’ Cham said; that the Agency’s intervention can be classified into two categories; that first the whole project in their entirety, are implemented by the Agency on behalf of Government and development partners; that the second is, Gamworks acts as a Delegate Management Contractor and implements components of projects notably in the area of civil works and infrastructure, on behalf of the sectors.

On the challenges, risks and constraints faced by the Agency, Gamworks CEO Cham said with the nature of operations for an institution such as Gamworks, there are always constraints and risks; that the challenge is for management to manage the constraints and minimize the risks to the Agency’s operations; that the biggest challenge faced by Management continues to be the mobilization of resources to fund the operations of Gamworks.

The final session was the adoption of the Auditors report on the Agency, which was adopted by members.