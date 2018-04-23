20 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

The title is Gambia’s priority in Monrovia says Scorpions’ captain Baisru Mbye.

The Gambian outfit head out for Monrovia today with Guinea Conakry being their first opponents in the WAFU Nations Cup at the Samuel K Doe Stadium this Wednesday at 6pm.

It will be an emotional return to the big times after the last one ended in a debacle with poor refereeing ending Gambia’s hopes of reaching the semis.

However, the Scorpions jet out for a herculean mission in a group also comprising Mali and Senegal but the team’s 18-year-old captain is upbeat about winning the coveted prize.

‘I’m very excited, because it will be my first time playing a tournament with the national team and I’m looking forward to it. Our goal is to win the tournament itself. We have a team that could do that,’ Basiru tells Foroyaa Sport on Sunday.

The side’s skipper plays for the reserves of Belgium First Division A club Lokeren this season and will be undoubtedly tasked to headline the attack.

Already, he’d netted his first goal for the Young Scorpions in the test game against Gambia Ports Authority.

Gaffer Matar Mboge is fielding in U-20 players in the Wafu event.