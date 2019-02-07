21 SHARES Share Tweet

By Hatab Nyang & Mustapha Jallow

Omar Touray was released on bail together with other five other suspects by the police on Tuesday 5th February 2018, after five days in detention.

The suspects, who have not yet been charged, are required to be reporting to the police, while the investigation continues, according to the Spokesperson for the Police, ASP Lamin Njie. He had told Foroyaa earlier that the arrest of the former APRC candidate for the 2018 council elections is related to money scam. So far no charge has been brought against him but the police say upon conclusion of their investigation they would decide what steps to take.

According to the information from family members Omar was arrested on Thursday 31st January 2019 and released on bailed on Tuesday 5th January, 2019 which means he spent five days in police custody.

Omar was first detained at Kotu Police before being moved to its headquarters in Banjul.

This is the second arrest of Omar Touray. He was first arrested in June 2018, after an alleged video of him insulting President Adama Barrow and Vice president Ousainou Darboe went viral on social media, during which he spent some days in Police custody, but was later released. But the Police Spokesperson stressed that his arrest this time has nothing to do with politics or insulting the President.