By Sulayman Bah

The Belgian Gambia coach decided not to offer the triumvirate slots in his Scorpions team due to face Togo in Lome this month.

The aforementioned stars were summoned for duty in last month’s tough schedule against Algeria which ended 1-1 but opted not to come.

Colley, once the team’s captain, gave his wife’s delivery as reason for his no-show but was seen featuring for his Serie A outfit Sampdoria in a charity duel on the day the Scorpions faced the Desert Foxes.

The issue understandably left fans fuming and Saintfiet has also opted not to hand the centre-back a recall to the set up.

The matter began with exclusion of China-based forward Bubacarr Trawally –a thing that didn’t reportedly augur well with some section of key dressing room figures.

Sticking to his guns, the tactician also decided to hand an array of players a reunion into camp following the inclusion of Muhammed Mbye who plies his trade in the Swedish third tier.

Young strikers Mohamed Badamosi and Adama Jammeh have also been picked.

Ali Sowe, surprisingly overlooked for the Algeria clash, is back into the team after only scoring a week ago for Bulgaria’s Sofia. He’s expected to partner red-hot AssanCeesay up in attack against Togo.

The first of a double-legged qualifier, Gambia face Togo October 12th before hosting The Hawks four days later at the Bakau Independence Stadium.