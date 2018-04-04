23 SHARES Share Tweet

By Mamadou Dem

Police Investigators at the ‘Janneh’ Commission assisted by officials of the Physical Planning and the Gambia Tourism Board, yesterday continued to present more properties acquired by former President Jammeh, in the districts within the West Coast Region.

The lead investigator ASP Delo Baldeh, continued with his testimony on the properties of the former president in the Districts of Kombo and Foni.

ASP Baldeh told Commissioners that the former president had a property in Foni Kampassa, measuring 32.5 hectares which was leased to him in 2013 by the community elders; that the community leaders of Bussura, Duwasu, Kassa kunda, Seyone, Darsilami, Kuloro, Cubuneh, Dimbaya and Manduarr villages respectively, allocated lands to the former President.

According to him, the property in Kuloro village was allocated to the late Baba Jobe and Toullie Jarju by the Alkalo of the village and the property measures 17.40 hectares. However, ASP Baldeh, said the land was among the properties of Baba Jobe, taken from him by Jammeh, adding that they do not have the lease document regarding the said property.

On the properties acquired by the former president in Foni Districts, Commission Counsel Amie Bensouda intimated to the Commission that the former president acquired 32 properties in the said District.

In his evidence, ASP Delo Baldeh pointed out to Commissioners that the properties acquired by the former president in the District of Foni, were located in different villages namely Kayaborr, Bantanjang, Alla kunda, Santanba, Kanilai, Bujinka, Dobong, Burock, Ngiffi farm, Bunuborr park, Tintinba, Jomo Kunda, Nyangit, Bintang Katakorr, Bintang Lewoto, Jalalo Island, Batending Kajara farm, Kaw Kaw Island, Bulanghorr Island, Lewoto and Foni Berefet respectively.

According to ASP Baldeh, all these properties were leased to the former president by the community leaders of the respective villages, measuring different hectares.

Hearing continues today.