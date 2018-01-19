271 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kebba Jeffang

The Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ousman Sowe, on January 19th refuted Seedy Njie’s, claim that he was arrested and interrogated by personnel of the agency.

The Director General’s rebuttal came on the heels of claim by spokesperson of the former ruling APRC party that he was whisked to the Presidency by NIA operatives.

Sowe told Foroyaa, “We haven’t arrested Seedy Njie. We did not….”.

Police Spokesperson, Superintendent David Kujabi told Foroyaa, “We did not arrest him. He was not arrested by the Police”.

Earlier, Seedy indicated that he was picked up at his Sinchu Alagie residence on early Friday morning by four officers of the agency.

“I woke up early morning today wanting to meet a lawyer on the arrest of one of our supporters because we were suspecting that he will be taken to court today. I met four plain clothed officers standing by my car waiting for me. They rose to me to say they are National Intelligent Agents, on the orders of the Office of the President to come and arrest me,” he told Foroyaa.

He said they took him to the NIA office at State House in Banjul for interrogation. He said he was questioned on his act of calling for the release of one Landing Manneh.

According to him, he told the officers what the Gambia needs at the moment is national reconciliation and unity not violence. He said they queried that he doesn’t have information about why Manneh was arrested before he could call for his release.

“I told them I will continue calling for his release and for any other person that is arrested. After hours of interrogation, they let me go until Monday,” said Njie.