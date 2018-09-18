1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Awa B. Bah

The newly appointed Secretary General and Head of the Civil Service, Ebrima O. Camara has said he is fully aware of the enormous challenges and responsibilities that goes with the position of Secretary General.

Mr Camara made this remark while being sworn in together with Roheyatou Kah as Deputy Secretary to Cabinet on Monday at a cabinet ceremony at statehouse.

In his statement, the newly appointed Secretary General and Head of the Civil Service Mr. Ebrima O. Camara said he would count on the civil servants. He hopes to bring all and sundry onboard through the principle of consultation. He promised to be at the disposal of the entire population and that his door is open for the general welfare of the civil servants in guiding the cabinet and the office of the president. He called on civil servants to be true friends and work with them, that the responsibility to develop this country is quite heavy knowing the plans and objectives of the government. He urged that it is now time to deliver efficiently to the people whose expectations are high and can only be best managed if we keep our best. He assured to put in his time and energy to his office.

It could be recalled that the President Adama Barrow appointed Mr. Ebrima O. Camara as Secretary General and Head of the Civil Service of the Gambia. Ebrima O. Camara on Monday 17 September 2018 took the prescribed oaths of office, allegiance and secrecy as required by law.

Roheyatou Kah on Monday 17 September 2018 also took her Oath of office before cabinet as deputy cabinet secretary at the office of the president. It could be recalled that Madame Kah was appointed as deputy secretary to cabinet office of the president.

The president Adama Barrow, in his remarks, said the appointment and swearing in of a new secretary general and the assignment of a deputy cabinet secretary is a necessary step in strengthening the office of the president in the civil service and the cabinet. Barrow however urged them to serve with professionalism without fear or favour in our national interest.