New Scorpion Call-up Jobarteh: ‘I Want to Play at High Level’

By Sulayman Bah

Gambia’s newest national team recruit Sal Jobarteh has intentions playing at a level higher than the Swedish third tier.

The 26-year-old central midfielder is a free agent having run down his contract and club side Nyorkoping are understood to be digging their heels over offering the left-sided playmaker an improved deal.

However, despite his predicament, Sal, a onetime Ajax FC trialist, has his sights fixed on going up a higher level.

‘I absolutely want to play as high up as possible but at the same time I do not want to be a player in the crowd,’ he said, insisting he is in no hurry to secure a new club if the need comes.

Jobarteh joined the club February this year on a short-term deal with no signs of a contract extension, this publication understands.

Cousin to former Gambian striker Alagie Sosseh, Sal had to be subbed out of the victory over Morocco as he grimaced in agony after just 26th minutes into the first half before Ebrima Sohna was named his replacement.