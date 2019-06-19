By Sulayman Bah

New Scorpion call-up Norway-based Sheriff Sinyan says he feels honoured playing for Gambia.

The 22-year-old was one three players to commit their international futures to Gambia despite being born in Norway.

Wingers Dodou Dadi Gaye and Jibril Bojang are the other two and the trio featured in recent friendlies Gambia won with Sheriff featuring from start to finish against Paul Put’s Guinea Conakry.

He would climb off the substitutes’ bench in the second-half in the subsequent contest which ended again 1-0 against Morocco.

And sharing his thoughts about playing for Gambia in the sweltering heat in Rabat, Sheriff said: ‘It is a great honour to represent the Gambia national team. It’s extra fun that we won both training matches in the debut.

The stay was successful where I got trained well and showed good results.’

Harping on the difference between football in the Norwegian top flight and staring for the West African nation, the combative playmaker’s assessment was blunt.

‘We met two good teams (Guinea and Morocco). There was a big difference to playing in the Gambia compared to in Norway. The football, culture and playing times were different. The players were more physical, and the duels were tougher. It was a good test to try against so many good players, and I got good feedback from the coaches.

‘The biggest challenge was playing in the heat. It was over 30 degrees every day, but I got used to it eventually,’ he continued.

Sinyan whose sibling is also a player, has started five of the nine games in the new Norwegian league this campaign for Lillstrom.