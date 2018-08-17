13 SHARES Share Tweet

With MUHAMMED S. BAH

A play that aims to denounce tribalism and promoting reconciliation among Gambians, is ready to be premiered on 31st.

The play, is written by a prolific Gambian playwright Janet Badjan Young and translated into Wollof by Mam Demba Ceesay.

The play is inspired by Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, featuring the award winning actress Monica Davies, Mariama Colley, Sherriff Manneh, Danny Constant, Christopher Tijan Smith, and a host of actors from the Ebunjan Theatre Group.

In an exclusive interview with this medium, Janet Badjan-Young said the difference between Shakespeare’s plays and hers is, in Romeo and Juliet, the reason for the enmity of the two families was not stated, but in Ousman and Rohey, it is.

“They say in Romeo and Juliet, they are two nobles of equality, background or heritage, but when the children fell in love, that was the problem,” she said.

Aunty Janet as she fondly called, said the play is a true Gambian story that speaks of a couple who fell in love, but their parents would not allow them to marry; that she tries to write true stories that are not farfetched, and people can relate to.

She wrote more than twelve plays, and some are yet to be published. She said the idea behind the play is to show that we are all one.

‘‘Even the songs’ message in the play, tells that being a Gambian is the most important thing,’’ she said.

Supporting actors include Mam Demba Ceesay, Ibrahim John Jaiteh, Amie Nyang among others, and Gambian musician Baharma Cham, supported by Harry Nicol.

The venue for the play will be at the Ebunjan Theatre in Kanifing, at 8pm prompt and top Government officials are expected to grace the live performance.