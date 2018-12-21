0 SHARES Share Tweet

The ministry for Lands, Regional Government and Religious Affairs in a press release issued yesterday has announced the inauguration of the NGO Affairs Board at the ministry’s conference room on Monday 10th December, 2018.

The Minister for Lands, Regional Government and Religious Affairs, Musa Drammeh, in his inaugural speech, stated that the Government of The Gambia endeavours to create an enabling and conducive atmosphere for the active and full participation of NGOs in the implementation of development programmes in and around the country.

Addressing the board members, Minister Drammeh said the NGO Affairs Agency was established to implement the NGO Policy formulated by government, facilitate registration and enhance the operation of NGOs in The Gambia. Its establishment was necessitated by a strong urge to reinforce the then Advisory Committee for the Coordination of NGOs, he said. Minister Drammeh noted that government has been encouraging NGOs to take active roles in the development of the Gambia especially in the areas of expertise and interest and to ensure that NGO activities and interventions are compatible with the overall development priorities of government. While commending the new board members for their appointment as board of directors of NGO Affairs Agency, he acknowledges the work of the outgoing board for their remarkable achievements.

Musukebba Sonko the Executive Director of NGO Affairs Agency in her remarks thanked the board members for honoring and accepting to serve on the Board of NGO Affairs Agency. She deliberated on the importance of the existence of the board which plays a vital role in moving and facilitating the Work of the Agency, and reassured board members of the Agency’s full support.

Mrs. Jainaba Nyangl-Njie the Board Chair expressed her sincere thanks and appreciation for the trust and conﬁdence bestowed on her to serve as the board chair. She acknowledged the fact that there are local and International NGOs working tirelessly to complement government’s effort but there are also other NGOs whose activities are not clear. On behalf of her colleagues, she sincerely thanked the Hon. Minister for appointing them to serve on the Board, and urged the board members and the Agency to work together for the development of the country.

