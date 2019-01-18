0 SHARES Share Tweet

An anonymous witness shielded by a compartment with his voice distorted by electronic means appeared before the Commission yesterday, thus opening a new chapter in the investigation. Many people are wondering why the person should be shielded. Is the shielding a matter of choice or a decision by the Commission to protect certain witnesses?

The Commission needs to explain what it is trying to achieve through such witnesses, otherwise some may feel they would be shielded to give evidence which undermines the principles of transparency and accountability. Foroyaa will find out from the Commission why this approach is accommodated by the Commissioners.