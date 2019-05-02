Abdoulai G Dibba

The Newly appointed Minister of Agriculture Amie Fabureh Damha, on Monday 29th April 2019, embarked on a nationwide familiarization tour.

The purpose of the tour according to Deputy permanent secretary Musa Houmma, is to accord the Minister the opportunity to meet farmers, extension workers, and stakeholders within the Agric. Sector, and to get first-hand information through her interaction and discussions with them, regarding the challenges and constraints confronting them, and the way forward to improve those challenges.

Speaking at the first meeting point at the Bara Depot in the North Bank Region, the Minister expressed appreciation on the warn welcome accorded to her by farmers and other stakeholders, including the Chief of Jakadou, Alhagie Jim Fama Jobe.

She however expressed dissatisfaction over the reduction in agricultural production which she said, has a serious setback on farming in the country. She informed the gathering that her mission is to accomplish the plans of Government for the sector as prescribed in the Nation’s development blue print (NDP), and urged that there is need for collective effort from all and sundry in supporting her.

She made it categorically clear that her doors are open and urged all agric. staff to be more committed to their jobs. She seized the opportunity to thank the Gambian leader for appointing her as Minister and assured that she will live up to expectation.

On seeds, the Minister dilated that her office will try to the best of their ability to ensure the availability and provision of fertilizer and seeds to the farmers, and on time, and was quick to add that the issue of fertilizer will not be compromise. Regarding storage facility for horticultural produce, Minister Fabureh said a storage facility will be made available in the North Bank Region where farmers can store their produce, to avoid spoilage.

In receiving the Minister, the Governor of the North Bank Region Ebrima Danpha, expressed appreciation on the new Minister’s appointment. Governor Danpha said the new Agric. Minister is a veteran Agric. Technician; that it was key for Government to appoint such an experience agric. technician with a wealth of more than thirty years of experience in the field.

He urged the directors of various departments under her ministry, to work hand in glove with their new Minister, to achieve success in agriculture production in the country.

According to the Governor, there is need for attitudinal change in order to address institutional problems. The Governor of North Bank Region challenged the agric. technicians to desist from petty politics and work hand in glove with their new Minister, in the best interest of the Gambian farmers.

The Minister however expressed dismay over the attitude of some people on social media in disseminating information to the general public and called for them to be responsible rather than castigate innocent people; that information is power and should be handled professionally.

The Minister is accompanied on her tour by the Deputy permanent secretary at the ministry of Agriculture, Project directors, technicians, National Assembly members, Farmer organisations and the Media.

The tour party visited Nuimi Lamin, Berending, Kerewan Agricultural Directorate and Noo Kunda, on day one. The tour continues.