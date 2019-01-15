0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Madiba Singhateh

National Environment Agency will today hold a consultative meeting with the Alkalo and some members of the community of Sanyang.

Buba Sey programme officer at the NEA told Foroyaa that the reason for the meeting was to hold discussion with the community.

He explained that at the meeting, they will tell them procedures that took place in terms of regulating the fishmeal company.

“They came here with the Governor, the Chief, the Alkalo, the VDC chair, in particular most of the people that came are from the environmental action groups,” he narrated.

He said they want to make them understand the NEA, environmental impact of industrialization and regulation.

The key concern to the community was the way the NEA gave approval to the fishmeal factory without consulting them, he added.

A sight visit is also expected.