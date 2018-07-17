6 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kebba Secka

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has told Foroyaa in his office yesterday that the IEC can only urge a political party to resolve their leadership problem peacefully. He was responding to questions on letters received by the IEC relating to a leadership problem the National Convention Party is experiencing.

In a letter addressed to the media and signed by the National Mobiliser of the party, Kantong Kassama, it is claimed that the executive committee of the NCP had effective Monday July 9th July, relieved Majanko Samusa from his position as party leader; that in the same vein, Yaya Sanyang has been unanimously selected as interim party leader.

The reasons given by the party mobilizer on the relief of Samusa as party leader, is his diluted loyalty to the NCP. According to Mr Kassama, the decision to change the leadership of the party was done unanimously at the party’s executive level in the presence of all women wings, ‘Yaayi Compins’, across the country. The party’s National Mobilizer revealed that the list of the new executive members of the party has been sent to the Independent Electoral Commission, IEC, for recognition and approval

When Foroyaa contacted Samusa to shed light on the termination of his service as the NCP leader, he denied the information claiming that he is still the party’s executive leader. However he declined to make any further comments. The PRO of the party, Buba Jadama when contacted, asserted that Yaya Sanyang is the new interim leader of the NCP.

When contacted at his Office, Mr Joe Colley, IEC’s Communications Officer confirmed receiving three letters from the NCP, relating to the leadership crisis of the party. Colley said the IEC can neither make an executive for any party nor approve or disapprove an executive for any party; but can urge parties to resolve their problems peacefully within themselves.