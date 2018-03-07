33 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

There was hope as we moved on from last year to a new year that things were beginning to turn around as the long power outages that plagued the Greater Banjul Area for many months subsided.

It was hoped that the short, medium and long term plan of NAWEC was working and that the dark days of long power outages were now a thing of the past as we progressed towards stable electricity supply.

But developments in recent days are not impressive to say the least with the power outages of late last year showing their ugly faces. Foroyaa will find out from NAWEC whether this is due to temporary slippages or a slide to the dark days of 2017.