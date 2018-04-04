27 SHARES Share Tweet

By Mustapha Jallow

Corporal Seedy Bojang, a member of the Navy of the Gambia Armed Forces in Banjul, was arrested by officers stationed at Denton Bridge and handed over to the military police for detention, sources can confirm.

According to GAF spokesperson Major Lamin K. Sanyang, it all started when the soldier left home, heading to Navy headquarters in Banjul, in the weird hours of Monday, 2 April 2018. He said upon his arrival at the bridge checkpoint he had a friction with the guards on duty and he was subsequently taken into custody by the military police at Yundum Barracks.

“The matter is under investigation for now to ascertain what really happened,” the GAF PRO said.At the time of going to press, Police PRO Superintendent Kujabi, also confirmed that the Navy soldier was arrested at the bridge and taken into military police.