By: Kebba AF Touray

National Assembly Members [NAMs] have called on the government of the day to intervene and ensure security, justice, infrastructural development of their respective constituencies and the electorate. They made this clarion call during the adjournment debate on Tuesday 3rd July 2018 at the Legislative House in Banjul.

Hon. Kaddy Camara , Member for Foni Bondali, highlighted electricity, feeder roads, well equipped health facilities, as challenges affecting her constituency and called for the authorities to intervene with a view to addressing them, and thus improve the living conditions of the electorate.

She also called on the government to expedite investigations into the death of Haruna Jatta, the killings in Faraba Banta, apprehend the culprits and bring them to court, to ensure that justice serves the victims. She also called for salary increment so as to combat corruption in the country.

Member for Banjul Central, Muhammed Ndow called for the government to prioritize Banjul in its development agenda and boost its infrastructural development. He also urged the new dispensation to provide the necessary incentives to athletes to promote and motivate them and their profession. He also stressed the need for the government to build a national theatre in Banjul.

Billay Tunkara, Member for Kantora , decried what he called serious indiscipline at the Executive level, whereby those occupying such positions are not executing their responsibilities in accordance with the mandates. He said that the problem of corruption is yet to be addressed, thus leading to ineffectiveness, inefficiency and negligence in the proper utilization of taxpayer’s money, citing NAWEC as exemplary.

“If people are not ready to deliver, they should please leave, we have hundreds of potential Gambians out there who are ready and fit for the positions”, he added.

He also urged the citizenry to be engaged in meaningful ventures to achieve peace and prosperity as dictated by the National Coat of Arm. He also called on the Social Security to ensure the promotion the welfare of the pensioners.

Musa Amul Nyassi , Member for Foni Kansala, implored on the Ministries of Water Resources, Energy and Works and Infrastructure to look into the issues affecting the electorate in his constituency and provide solutions to them.

He also expressed concerns over the nightmares of the rice growers in Bwaim due to encroachment in their fields by the Senegalese Soldiers therein, which he cited is impacting negatively on the rice production endeavours of the women folk, coupled with the seizure of charcoal and firewood therein. He stressed that these are means of livelihood for the women in the area. He called on the Ministries of Forestry and defence to look into the matters and provide solutions.

“It is high time this government considers the natives of Foni and Foni in particular to be part of The Gambia and be directly responsible for their upkeeps, security, development and all it takes for a responsible government to be of service to her people”, he stated.